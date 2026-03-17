‘Red Maria’ Arrests Suspected ‘Wee’ Dealer At Diare

The suspect

The Northern Regional Police Special Operations team known as the ‘Red Maria’ has arrested one Lukman Karim, a suspect believed to be a key supplier of India hemp in the Tamale metropolis.

The ‘Red Maria’ team acting on credible intelligence monitored suspicious activities linked to Lukman Karim, a farmer at Diare in the Savelugu municipality of the Northern Region.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Alhassan Luckman Niendow, told DAILY GUIDE that investigation revealed that the suspect was cultivating and supplying the substance to markets in Tamale.

According to him, a thorough search uncovered two and a half large sacks of soya beans suspected to have been used to conceal the Indian hemp.

He disclosed that during the arrest, the suspect offered GH¢ 20,000 in a bid to entice the officers to let him go, but they firmly declined and proceeded with the arrest.

“The suspect implicated one Alhaji Moro as his accomplice. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Alhaji Moro and dismantle the supply network,” the police said.

Chief Inspector Niendow, said the suspect along with the exhibits, have been conveyed to the Regional Headquarters in Tamale and handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) for further investigation and prosecution.

He assured the public that the Northern Regional Police Command is commitment to intelligence-led operations against drug trafficking and related crimes.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale