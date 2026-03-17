Broda Sammy’s Marriage Finally Collapses

Broda Sammy

Gospel musician, Broda Sammy, has confirmed that his marriage to his France-based wife, Obaa Yaa, has ended.

The singer, whose real name is Samuel Opoku, made the revelation during an appearance on United Showbiz on Saturday.

According to him, the decision to dissolve the marriage was initiated by his now ex-wife.

Broda Sammy explained that he was performing at a show in Manso during the 2025 Christmas season when his family head called to inform him that the customary drinks used in their traditional marriage had been returned from France by his wife.

He said the family head initially refused to accept the drinks or proceed with the divorce rites because he had not been consulted.

The gospel musician said he later returned home for a meeting arranged between both families to discuss the matter.

However, Obaa Yaa did not attend the gathering. During the meeting, she was contacted by phone and confirmed that she had instructed her family to return the drinks, signalling her decision to end the marriage.

“I haven’t ended my marriage. It is I who has been divorced,” Broda Sammy said, explaining that he only became aware of the situation after his family alerted him.

He added that when his wife was asked during the phone call, she admitted he had not done anything wrong to her.

Broda Sammy said he eventually agreed to the divorce after realising that he and his wife had lived apart for several years.

He also alleged that some individuals he once lived with may have spread false information about him to his wife, which could have affected their relationship.

The singer further revealed that the situation worsened after his wife suffered a miscarriage during one of her visits to Ghana, an experience he believes contributed to the breakdown of the marriage.

He also suspected the relationship was already strained when his wife and her family failed to attend his mother’s funeral months before the divorce was finalised.