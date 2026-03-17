2026 TGMA: Keche Disappointed Over Missing Out On Nominations

Keche

Music duo Keche has expressed disappointment after failing to secure a nomination at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The group, made up of Andrew Kofi Cudjoe and Joshua Kojo Ampah, took to X on March 15 to question the fairness of the nomination process.

In their post, the duo claimed they were invited to the nominations event but received no nominations, suggesting possible bias in the selection process.

“They invited us but zero nomination, herrr mafia Paa this,” the group wrote.

The term “mafia” is commonly used in Ghana’s music circles to suggest unfair treatment or alleged bias in industry decisions.

Despite their disappointment, Keche avoided launching a full attack on the organisers and instead expressed optimism about their prospects.

The duo pointed to their new song ‘Selina’ as a potential contender for next year’s awards.

“But still we no bore. Our new song Selina will grab some next year. Amen,” the group added.

Their reaction has reignited debate among fans and industry observers about the nomination process of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Ghana’s biggest music honours scheme.

Keche has remained a notable presence in the local music industry for over a decade, known for hit songs such as Sokode, Aluguntugui, and No Dulling.