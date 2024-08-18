One Killed On Winneba Road

A devastating road accident occurred at the Gomoa Buduatta Junction on the Kasoa-Winneba highway in the Gomoa East District, resulting in one fatality and leaving three others in critical condition.

The collision involved a container trailer and a tipper truck, with initial reports suggesting that the trailer truck driver’s lapse in attention behind the wheel was the cause of the crash.

According to eyewitnesses, the trailer truck, registered GE 8891-18, was en route to Takoradi when the driver allegedly fell asleep on the wheel.

The vehicle veered into the path of the oncoming tipper truck, registered GN 2314-21, which was heading to Kasoa, resulting in a violent impact upon reaching the Buduatta Goil Fuel station.

The driver of the tipper truck tragically lost his life at the scene, while three occupants of the trailer truck sustained critical injuries.

Emergency responders swiftly transported the injured to Kasoa Polyclinic for urgent medical treatment, where they remain in a critical condition.

The accident has raised concerns about road safety and the need for drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

However, an investigation into the incident is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

