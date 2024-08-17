Napo Leads 9km Walk In T’di; Urges Support For Dr Bawumia Ahead of Manifesto Launch

In a vibrant display of physical and political strength, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Running Mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led a 9km walk from Fijai to Effiekuma on Saturday, August 17, 2024, ahead of the party’s highly anticipated Manifesto Launch on Sunday, August 18, 2024 in Takoradi.

The walk, which was attended by hundreds of NPP supporters and sympathizers, was a testament to the party’s commitment to a “healthy mind in a healthy body” philosophy, which has been a hallmark of the NPP’s political ideology since its inception.

Addressing a mini rally after the walk, Dr Prempeh rallied party supporters and Ghanaians to repose confidence in the NPP’s Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, citing the party’s impressive record as proof of its ability to deliver on its promises.

Napo highlighted the NPP’s political history, which dates back to 1992, when the party was founded by a group of liberal democrats, including President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He noted that the NPP has a proven track record of delivering on its promises, from the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to the expansion of education and infrastructure development.

He emphasized that Dr. Bawumia, who has been a key figure in the NPP’s economic management team, has demonstrated a proven blueprint for Ghana’s well-being, and that the NPP’s Manifesto, to be launched on Sunday, outlines the party’s vision for moving Ghana into the fourth industrial revolution, with a strong focus on job creation.

Dr. Prempeh’s message was clear: with the NPP, Ghana’s future is bright, and with God, anything is possible.

He urged Ghanaians to give the NPP another chance to lead the country, promising that the party would not disappoint.

The NPP’s Manifesto Launch, which is expected to be attended by thousands of party supporters and sympathizers, will outline the party’s vision for Ghana’s future, including its plans for job creation, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

With the 2024 general elections just around the corner, the NPP is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to retain power.

The party’s leadership, including Dr Prempeh and Dr Bawumia, has been crisscrossing the country, engaging with Ghanaians and selling the party’s vision for a better Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe