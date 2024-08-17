NPP Shakes Takoradi Ahead of Manifesto Launch

Thousands of supporters and activists of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) participated in a health walk organized by the party in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Saturday, ahead of the party’s manifesto launch in the area on Sunday.

The walk started at about 6 am on Saturday.

The enthusiastic crowd later gathered at the Police Park in Effiakuma for a mini rally, during which they were addressed by some of the party’s bigwigs.

The National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, emphasized that the current NPP administration has worked effectively in managing the economy.

“The NPP has done better under President Akufo-Addo compared to the former government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he said. “Our records beat the NDC. Everything we have done is far better than the NDC. There is not a single thing that the NDC can use to beat us in the upcoming general election.”

Salam Mustapha made it clear that the party will not give away the election for the sake of peace.

Responding to comments by the national chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, that his party will not sign any peace accord ahead of the polls, Salam Mustapha said, “Nobody in this country can intimidate the NPP out of power. We have worked more than the NDC.”

“I am also telling the NDC that the NPP will not sacrifice this election on the altar of peace. We will not do it. We will not be cowed, prevented, or pushed,” he added. “Look at my muscles; these muscles are natural, my muscles are full of bones. If the NDC believes they are stronger than us, they should dare in this election, and they will see that we have the men.”

He continued, “We are for peace, and we want the progress of the country. But we will not be pushed out by any form of tactics”.

“Ghanaians will make their choice and vote for the NPP,” he added.

By Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi