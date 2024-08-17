NPP Will Not Sacrifice Power For Peace- Salam Mustapha

In a bold statement, Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared that the party will not relinquish power for the sake of peace in the upcoming December polls.

According to him, “We will not sacrifice power on the altar of peace, we will not do it. We will not submit, we will not be cowed, prevented, or pushed”.

The NPP Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, said when speaking at a mini rally in Takoradi ahead of the Manifesto Launch On Sunday.

He explained that the NPP’s achievements in office, including implementing policies that have improved the lives of Ghanaians, demonstrate their commitment to progress.

The NPP Youth Organiser further dared the opposition NDC to take any necessary actions, saying, “If the NDC believe they are stronger than us, they should dare in this election and they will see that we have the men.”

“We’re for peace, we like peace, we’re for the progress of the country. But we will not be pushed out by any form of tactics. Ghanaians will make their choice and vote for the NPP” he added.

“The NPP, with a strong track record and a united party behind them, is poised to maintain power and continue their development agenda”, Mustapha confidently stated.

He concluded that”Ghanaians will make their choice and vote for the NPP.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe