Kojo Bonsu Pledges Support For Regional Campaign

Former Kumasi Mayor and GOIL Board of Director Kojo Bonsu has pledged unflinching support for the Ashanti Regional Zones of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Coordinator for Zone 2, and a member of the regional campaign said his team will roll out programs to to ensure victory for the party in the region in the upcoming general elections.

He gave the assurance at the Ashanti regional Zones official launch and inauguration .

The initiative is to help decentralize the campaign ahead of the 2024 elections.

The former National Sports Authority (NSA) board chair said at the recently-held inauguration “As a member of the regional campaign team and the Coordinator for Zone 2, it’s my earnest wish that we shall work together to secure victory on 7th December 2024..”