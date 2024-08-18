Burkina Spills Bagre Dam Monday

A flood alert has been issued for the Upper East, North East, and Northern Regions of Ghana, as the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso is set to release excess water on Monday, August 19, 2024.

According to SONABEL, the Power Utility of Burkina Faso, the dam’s water levels have reached a critical point, necessitating the spillage to prevent a catastrophic overflow.

The White Volta Basin Secretariat of the Water Resources Commission has warned regional authorities and residents to take immediate action to protect themselves and their properties from the impending floodwaters.

With water levels at 232.82 meters and rising, the situation is dire.

The Commission urges those living along the White Volta River to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of the spillage.

As the clock ticks down to Monday’s spillage, residents are advised to stay alert and follow updates from the Commission to ensure their safety.

-BY Daniel Bampoe