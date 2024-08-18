Efia Odo Narrates How She Escaped Jail In United States

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo has shared a shocking story of how she was embroiled in a police chase with her ex-boyfriend in the United States.

Speaking about the incident, Efia revealed that her boyfriend had refused to stop their vehicle after crossing a red traffic light, leading to a hot pursuit by four police cars.

“I was like, ‘Stop the car, why won’t you stop the car?’ He said no, I can’t stop the car, and I’m like, why?” Efia recounted.

“He said the car was stolen. I was in a stolen car with this guy, and I didn’t know he was an ex-convict, and I didn’t know anything.”

Efia’s boyfriend eventually abandoned her in the car and fled on foot, leaving her to face the police alone.

“He eventually slowed down, hopped out of the car, and left me in the car… I got arrested, and they gave me a breakdown of who this guy was,” she said.

The police informed Efia that her boyfriend was wanted for attempted robbery and other crimes.

However, due to her youth at the time, she was not prosecuted.

“He was wanted for attempted robbery and so many things, but I was young, so they didn’t really keep me,” Efia said.

