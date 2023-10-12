OSP Fights Cecilia Dapaah’s Judge, Runs To Chief Justice

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

In a shocking development, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has officially requested the Chief Justice to remove Justice Edward Twum from all cases involving the OSP pending before him including the case involving former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The OSP’s request is based on its firm belief that Justice Edward Twum exhibits a strong bias against both the OSP and the Special Prosecutor.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption cases in the country, has expressed its concerns regarding the impartiality of Justice Edward Twum. The OSP believes that the judge’s apparent prejudice poses a threat to the fair and just resolution of cases involving the OSP.

Citing a “well-founded belief,” the OSP has called for Justice Edward Twum’s recusal from all proceedings involving the office. The request is grounded in the OSP’s concern that it cannot reasonably expect a fair trial or impartial judgment from the said judge.

As a result, the OSP has stated that it would not willingly participate in any legal proceedings before Justice Edward Twum.

The OSP’s call for recusal highlights the importance of maintaining impartiality and ensuring a fair judicial process.

It is crucial for the public’s confidence in the justice system that judges presiding over cases involving sensitive matters, such as corruption, remain unbiased and independent.

The Chief Justice, as the head of the judiciary, now faces the responsibility of considering the OSP’s request.

The decision will have far-reaching implications for the ongoing cases involving the OSP and will likely be closely watched by legal experts, the public, and other stakeholders.

It is essential to note that Justice Edward Twum has not responded to the allegations made by the OSP.

However, given the gravity of the OSP’s concerns, it is expected that the Chief Justice will conduct a thorough review of the matter before making a decision.

The outcome of this situation will undoubtedly shape the course of justice in cases involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor. It remains to be seen how the Chief Justice will respond to the OSP’s request and what measures will be taken to address the concerns raised regarding Justice Edward Twum’s alleged bias.

The OSP’s request for Justice Twum’s recusal underscores the need for transparency, fairness, and the upholding of the rule of law within the judicial system. As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for all parties involved to ensure the integrity of the legal process and to safeguard the public’s trust in the administration of justice.

