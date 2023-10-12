HD+ Ghana Delivers Sporty TV In HD

Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of HD Plus Ghana

Sporty TV is available for the first time in Ghana in HD picture quality only via HD+ Channel 152. Viewers and sports fans across Ghana will now be able to enjoy premium sports content in high-definition (HD) as SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, and Sporty TV have partnered to introduce a new channel, Sporty TV, as part of SES HD PLUS Ghana content offering.

Effective October 2, 2023, active HD+ subscribers across Ghana have access to over 500 hours of live football matches from the English Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, international sports leagues ranging from basketball to mixed martial arts (MMA), as well as many other highlights and news documentaries from the most watched international sports shows.

Commenting on this new value offer, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana, said, “I am thrilled to announce that HD+ has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first TV service platform in Africa to deliver Sporty TV in HD. This accomplishment perfectly aligns with our overarching vision of democratising premium TV viewing experiences at an affordable price for satellite homes in Ghana.

“We are genuinely delighted about the excitement this channel will bring to Ghanaian homes, particularly to our active HD+ customers who have been eagerly awaiting premium football content in pristine HD quality.”

Elias Gallego, VP of Business Development, Marketing and Media at Sporty Group, added: “We are delighted to partner with HD+ to bring Sporty TV in HD Quality to all sports fans in Ghana. Sporty TV has always been dedicated to delivering the best in football entertainment to our passionate audience, and this partnership with HD+ is a testament to our commitment.

“We are set to revolutionise the sports broadcasting landscape in Ghana, providing fans with access to an extensive array of premium football content, including live matches, in-depth analysis, and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage. HD+ offers compelling features such as: The personal video recorder (PVR) function on the HD+ Decoder, the ability to watch TV on the go with free data every month, and control to catch up on shows aired in the last 48 hours on the My HD PLUS mobile app.”

Decoders can be purchased at all authorised HD+ dealers or Electroland outlets across the country and activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience.

Existing HD+ customers can continue to see FeeliFeeli by purchasing a package via the HD+ USSD code for GH¢35 a month.

Customers who opt for quarterly and yearly payments will be able to enjoy further discounts from the standard monthly package, using the same USSD short code.

