Otumfuo Hosts Afua Asantewaa At Manhyia

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has hosted Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum at the first Awukudae at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The courtesy call was in appreciation of the marathon singer’s (Guinness World Record) for Otumfuo’s warm reception for the second attempt at the Baba Yara Stadium recently.

The Asantehene commended Asantewaa highly for her bravery and decision to put Ghana on the world map through music.

She was led by ace broadcaster Kwame Adinkra together with Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Gladys Owiredu, Isaac Amponsah and Asare Daniel.

The Heroe’s Park annex of the Baba Yara Stadium hosted Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record second attempt fron December 21 to 26, in the Ashanti Region.