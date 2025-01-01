GACL Shuts Down 4 Companies At Kotoka International Airport Over Debts

In a bid to recover outstanding debts, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has embarked on a regular debt collection exercise, targeting companies operating at Kotoka International Airport.

The exercise, which takes place every month, aims to retrieve monies owed to GACL and round up debt collection for the year.

According to a press statement released by GACL, several companies have failed to honour their obligations, prompting the company to take drastic measures.

One such company is McDan Company Limited, which owes GACL a staggering $3,995,622.66 and GHS13,523.37.

Despite numerous letters and meetings, McDan has failed to settle its outstanding debts, which include rent and other fees for Terminal 1, as well as revenue returns covering the period September 1, 2022, to November 30, 2024.

However, in a recent development, McDan paid GHS2,000,000 on December 24, 2024, leaving a balance of $1,995,622.66 and GHS13,523.37.

GACL has rejected McDan’s request to hold on with the collection of payments, citing that the company has developed lands acquired from GACL without paying ground rent.

A previous payment plan presented by McDan in 2020 was defaulted, prompting GACL to demand full payment of monies owed.

The debt collection exercise has also resulted in the closure of four other companies operating at Kotoka International Airport.

GACL has vowed to continue pursuing all debts owed to the company, as it has done throughout the years.

The company’s management has urged all debtors to settle their outstanding debts to avoid any further action.

In a statement, GACL’s management emphasized its commitment to recovering all debts owed to the company.

“We will continue to pursue all debts as we have always done throughout the years to retrieve monies owed to GACL,” the statement read.

The debt collection exercise is expected to continue in the coming months, with GACL working to recover all outstanding debts owed to the company.

-BY Daniel Bampoe