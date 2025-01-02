Tema ECG Loses Cables to Fire

The Tema Region of ECG has suffered from a fire incident that has gutted parts of its major cables running behind the Lube Oil Company in Tema.

The fire, which was reportedly seen around 5pm on Tuesday, 31st December 2024, has ravaged the cables, which will need to be replaced as they can not be salvaged. This incident caused temporary power cut to customers in areas such as Adjetey Ansah, the Naval Quarters, Aunty Kate, Leonardo, and Bankuman, some of whom unfortunately had their power cut unresolved till the following day.

However, as at the morning of Wednesday, 1st January 2025, all affected customers had their power supply restored.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Public Relations Officer of the Tema Region of the power distributor, Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah appreciated the Ghana National Fire Service for their timely intervention in curtailling the fire.

Ms. Mensah was asked about the cost of the damaged cables, to which she said that “the extent of damage is still being assessed. Until this assessment is done, it will be difficult for us to ascertain the cost associated. ” She, however, added that “it will definitely be an appreciable cost as the damage is major.” She also apologised to the affected customers who had no power to usher in the new year due to this fire incident.

The PRO further cautioned the public generally to be careful of how open fire is handled in such times of dry weather and bushes as the bushes can easily catch fire and end up causing massive damage to property, amd affect businesses.