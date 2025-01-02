JUSAG Commends Members For Political Neutrality

Samuel Afotey Otu, JUSAG President

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has commended its members for the professional manner in which they conducted themselves before, during, and after the 2024 general elections.

The association in a new year statement signed by its National President, Samuel Afotey Otu, said the Judicial Service staffs’ “continued adherence to the Judicial Service code of ethics on political neutrality, integrity, and commitment contributed in no small way to the independence and competence of the Judiciary and the Judicial Service.”

The message however, reminded them that post-election disputes are far from over as election related cases are still pending at various courts.

“We wish to urge continuous adherence to our professional ethics, even as we push for better conditions of service for staff.”

Salary Adjustment

The statement also indicated that plans are far advanced for the approval of recommendation for salary adjustment for Judicial Service staff.

It said the recommendation of theJudicial Council on salary adjustment is receiving the highest attention of the President of Ghana, adding that the reports have been referred to the Minister of Finance for an update on the status of the request.

“The recent directive by the President to Parliament to consider the budget of the Audit

Service, Parliamentary Service, and the Judicial Service is a positive move as the budget

goes with compensations (including salaries and allowances).”

The statement further pointed out that despite the positive development, JUSAG noted with concern the delay in the approval process.

“We are keenly monitoring the progress. We have also mapped out a number of industrial action tools that could be activated should the Government unduly delay the approval and implementation,” the statement indicated.

“Our commitment to the speedy approval of the new salary structure is resolute. Your patience, prayer, and unwavering support are crucial for JUSAG to navigate these hurdles in order to bring home a condition of service that is lasting and fulfilling.”

2025 In Perspective

The statement recalled some of the major activities in 2024, noting that it came with its unique moments of fulfilments and challenges.

We ushered in the year with the launch of the 50th Anniversary of JUSAG, which was held under the theme “50 years of championing judicial excellence and upholding staff welfare.”

It said in the spirit of getting everyone involved, JUSAG visited all regions to participate in the regional

50th anniversary programmes, which were full of merry, sporting activities, health screening, dinner, and symposia.

“We climaxed our golden jubilee in Cape Coast with a grand symposium on the judiciary

and peaceful elections. As the saying goes, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

In view of this, we thrilled colleagues with lots of fun with sports, health walks, inter-regional

judicial quiz competition, and tourism to Cape Coast Castle and Kakum National Park,” it added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak