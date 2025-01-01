Mahama Calls For National Unity

In a passionate appeal to the nation, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has emphasised the need for national unity and collective action to tackle Ghana’s pressing challenges.

Speaking at the 31st all-night service held at the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God in Tamale on December 31, John Mahama stressed that the country’s transformation requires the input and cooperation of all political parties and citizens.

The President-elect acknowledged the difficulties facing the nation, stating that “our country is in crisis, we all know it.”

However, he expressed optimism that through collective action and a sense of national purpose, Ghanaians can overcome these challenges and build a brighter future.

Mahama’s message of unity and cooperation was reinforced by his call for all political parties, including the National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party, and others, to work together to address the country’s challenges.

He emphasised that the task of nation-building requires the input and participation of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations.

He also underscored the importance of faith and spiritual renewal in the nation’s transformation. He encouraged his appointees to remain grounded and committed to their mandate, as they prepare to assume office.

John Mahama’s emphasis on faith and spirituality reflects the significant role that religion plays in Ghanaian society and the need for leaders to be guided by a sense of moral purpose.

–BY Daniel Bampoe