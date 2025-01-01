Ghana’s Economy Is Recovering- Akufo-Addo

In a significant boost to Ghana’s economic prospects, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the country’s economy is witnessing a remarkable recovery.

The president’s assertion is backed by key economic growth indicators, which show a strong 7.2% growth rate achieved in the third quarter of 2024.

Background of Economic Challenges

Ghana’s economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a devastating impact on the country’s economic growth.

The pandemic led to a decline in economic activity, resulting in a slowdown in growth.

However, the government’s strategic efforts to steer the economy back on track have begun to yield positive results.

Economic Growth Indicators

According to President Akufo-Addo, the 7.2% growth rate achieved in the third quarter of 2024 is a testament to the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy.

The overall economic growth rate for the year is projected at 6.8%, a significant improvement from previous years.

President’s Final New Year Message

In his final New Year message to the nation, President Akufo-Addo commended the resilience of the Ghanaian people and the government’s strategic efforts in steering the economy back to a growth trajectory.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the country but expressed optimism about the future.

“These achievements are not just numbers or statistics. They are stories of life changed and futures made brighter,” the president said.

“But I also acknowledge the challenges we have faced. The road has not always been smooth, and there have been times of difficulty and sacrifice.”

Call to Action

However, President Akufo-Addo encouraged citizens to hold on to the hope that has carried them this far.

He urged Ghanaians to remain united and work towards a stronger, more prosperous nation.

“As we step into 2025, I encourage us all to hold on to the hope that’s carried us this far,” the president said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe