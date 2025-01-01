Akufo-Addo Wishes Ghanaians Well In Final New Year Message

As the clock struck midnight, ushering in the year 2025, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered his final New Year message, calling on Ghanaians to enter the new year with hope, determination, and unity.

In a heartfelt address, the outgoing president reflected on the challenges and triumphs of the past year, encouraging citizens to build on the progress made and work towards a stronger, more prosperous nation.

“May 2025 bring our families joy, peace, and abundant blessings,” President Akufo-Addo prayed.

“May our homes be filled with laughter, our communities with unity, and our nation with prosperity. Let us step into the New Year with hope in our hearts and determination in our steps, knowing that together there’s nothing we cannot achieve”.

The president’s message was laced with optimism and a sense of collective purpose, urging Ghanaians to remain united in the face of challenges.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed his gratitude to the people of Ghana for their support and resilience throughout his tenure.

His message was a testament to his commitment to the welfare and progress of the nation, even as he prepares to bow out of office.

-BY Daniel Bampoe