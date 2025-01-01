Police Declare War Against Fake Prophecies On 31st Night

IGP Goerge Akuffo-Dampare

As Ghanaians prepare to usher in the new year, the Ghana Police Service has issued a stern warning to faith-based organisations and individuals against spreading fake prophecies that could cause fear, panic, and endanger lives.

In a press release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the police cautioned that such actions would not be tolerated, especially during the 31st-night celebrations.

History of Fake Prophecies

In recent years, Ghana has witnessed a surge in fake prophecies, particularly during the 31st-night celebrations.

These prophecies, often made by self-proclaimed prophets, have caused widespread fear and panic among Ghanaians.

In some cases, these prophecies have led to chaos, destruction of property, and even loss of lives.

Police Assurance of Security

The police have assured the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure peace, security, law, and order during the 31st-night celebrations.

Residential and highway patrols have been intensified, and traffic police officers have been deployed at major intersections and public roads to ensure free vehicular movement and strict compliance with traffic regulations.

Security At Faith-Based Events

The police have also assured that security would be provided at faith-based events and social gatherings nationwide to ensure the safety of all and maintain a peaceful atmosphere during these occasions.

Caution Against Misinformation

The police have cautioned the public against spreading misinformation and disinformation, including fake prophecies, that could cause fear, panic, and endanger lives.

The service have urged the public to verify information before sharing it, especially on social media.

Emergency Numbers

The police service have also provided emergency numbers for the public to report any suspicious activities or incidents during the 31st-night celebrations.

The numbers are 112, 191, and 18555.

-BY Daniel Bampoe