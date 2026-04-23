Over 600 Undocumented Migrants Arrested

Some of the undocumented migrants

A pre-dawn security operation by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has led to the arrest of more than 600 undocumented migrants, including hundreds of children, in parts of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The early morning raid, carried out on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, targeted areas long affected by the influx of foreign beggars—a situation residents say has heightened concerns over public nuisance and poor sanitation.

The operation, led by the Ashanti Regional Commander of GIS, DCOI Fred Amankwa, began at 3:30 a.m. and ended at 5:00 a.m., covering Asawase, Alabar, Akwatia Line, Dagomba Line, Sabon Zongo, and Aboabo.

A total of 606 individuals were picked up during the exercise, comprising 381 children, 72 females, and 153 males.

Residents in Kumasi and surrounding communities have for years called for the repatriation of foreign beggars, particularly Nigerien nationals, whose numbers have surged on the streets.

Many of them were repatriated about two years ago but have since returned.

Authorities say the presence of the beggars has not only created a nuisance but has also contributed to worsening sanitary conditions in affected communities.

All apprehended individuals have been transported to Prampram for further screening to establish their identities.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi