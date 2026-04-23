Newborn Baby Buried At Kwesimintsim Zongo

Residents of Kwesimintsim Sabon Zongo in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region were dumbfounded when news broke out that a newborn baby had been buried at a private residence in the area.

According to some of the residents, the baby looked like an aborted foetus that was buried.

Information gathered indicated that some residents noticed something unusual around the exact place the purported foetus was buried and raised an alarm.

“Some of the residents noticed something strange and drops of substances that looked like blood on the ground around on Sunday afternoon. They alerted other people who raised an alarm that attracted most of the people to the scene,” an eyewitness narrated.

According to the eyewitness, who gave his name as ‘Koby Stone’, a man then dug the spot to know what had actually been buried there.

He said the people initially suspected it was something relating to “juju”. However, the people discovered a newborn baby.

The eyewitness said the baby, which looked like a boy, was wrapped in some clothes and was wearing diapers, suggesting it had been deliberately buried.

“We realised that it was a newborn baby who had probably not yet matured for the nine-month period.

“It was in diapers and covered with clothes and other things, which somebody buried,” the eyewitness added.

The residents claimed that authorities have since been informed, and investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible and ensure that appropriate action is taken.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Kwesimintsim