7 Arrested Over Alleged Possession Of Narcotics In Tamale

The suspects at the Northern Regional Police Command

The Northern Regional Command, has arrested seven (7) people for alleged possession of suspected narcotic drugs and engaging in drug-related activities in Tamale, Northern Region.

The suspects are Sulemana Sualha, 20; Alhassan Ayisha, 25; Abdul Fatawu Damba, 16; Mohammed Amin, 20; Ibrahim Abdulai, 20; Issah Abass, 17; and Ibrahim Osuman, 21.

Police personnel from the Northern Regional Police Command conducted a swoop at Zogbeli and Kukuo, where the suspects were arrested.

Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Alhassan Luckman Niendow, who confirmed the arrests to the DAILY GUIDE, said preliminary investigation revealed that Ibrahim Osuman is a narcotics dealer.

He indicated that all the suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with investigations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale