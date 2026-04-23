Ghana Names Five-Man Squad For World Athletics Relays In Botswana

Ghana Athletics has unveiled a five-man team to represent the country at the upcoming World Athletics Relays, set to take place next month in Gaborone, Botswana.

The squad will be spearheaded by experienced sprinters Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, alongside Joseph Paul Amoah, Isaac Botsio, and Ibrahim Fuseini.

The event is expected to attract more than 700 athletes from about 40 countries and will serve as a key qualifying pathway for the 2027 World Athletics Championships and the 2026 World Ultimate Championships.

Ghana heads into the competition with renewed confidence following an impressive performance at the last World Championships, where the men’s relay team set a new national record and finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a podium place.

The meet in Botswana presents another major opportunity for the West African nation to reinforce its growing reputation in relay events on the global stage.

By Wletsu Ransford