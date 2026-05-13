‘Media Projection Of TGMA ‘Worst Dresses’ Shameful’

Afriyie, 2020 GMB finalist

Ghanaian media should shift focus from criticising celebrities’ outfits to appreciating their efforts, Digital Curator Sista Ginna has said.

In a post on Facebook sighted by BEATWAVES, Sista Ginna expressed frustration that the conversation around Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) fashion always centres on the “worst dressed”, encouraging outrageous dressing for attention.

“We need to stop glorifying negative publicity,” she said. Sista Ginna praised celebrities like AJ Poundz, Deborah, Ellen Osabutey, Fella Makafui, Harold, and Drill for their exceptional outfits, urging more attention on those who “showed up”.

She attributed the issue to limited collaboration and expensive fashion, comparing Ghana’s industry unfavourably to Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) red carpet was under fire, with some celebrities getting slammed for their lack of effort in their outfits. King Promise, Dr Likee and Ras Kuuku were among those who received criticism for their uninspiring looks.

On the other hand, Deborah Vanessa, KiDi, Fella Makafui, and Gyakie were praised for their standout styles. The event, themed “A Touch of Glitter,” was held on May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. Black Sherif dominated the night, winning Artiste of the Year and four other awards, including Album of the Year for ‘Iron Boy’.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke