Black Challenge Set For WAFF Amputee Football World Cup In Mexico

A artwork of the upcoming World Cup

Ghana’s National Amputee Football Team, the Black Challenge, will represent the nation at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup scheduled to take place in San Juan de los Lagos from November 13 to 22, 2026.

The Black Challenge booked their place at the prestigious global tournament after securing qualification among the expanded 24 participating nations.

Ghana will join six other African countries at the championship, which is expected to feature some of the strongest amputee football teams from around the world.

The Ghana Football Association, in collaboration with the National Amputee Football Association of Ghana and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, has pledged its full support to ensure the team is adequately prepared ahead of the competition.

The Football Association also expressed gratitude to Gold Fields Ghana Limited for its support towards the team’s preparations, describing the contribution as crucial to enhancing the Black Challenge’s competitiveness on the world stage.

Heading into the tournament, the Black Challenge will carry the hopes of the nation as they seek to build on their continental performances and make a strong impact at the World Cup.

The 2026 WAFF World Cup will feature 24 national teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas competing for global supremacy in amputee football.

African representatives include Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Ghana, Liberia, Morocco and Nigeria.

BY Wletsu Ransford