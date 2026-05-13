Beposo To Get Sports Complex

The proposed project

An ultra-modern sports complex project has been launched in Beposo in the Asunafo South District to increase the interest in sports among residents in the the district.

The project is being spearheaded by the Isaac Paintsil Foundation (I.P Foundation) in collaboration with Blaze Investment, marking the first facility of its kind in the district.

The initiative is funded and driven by the I.P Foundation, while construction will be handled by Blaze Investment, a well-known company in Ghana’s sports infrastructure sector.

According to the foundation, the project aligns with its mission to identify and nurture talent among young people, particularly those in underserved rural communities across the Ahafo Region. The goal is to use sports and education as tools to create opportunities and empower youth.

Speaking at the ceremony, the foundation’s Country Director, Bishop Charles Appiah, emphasised their commitment to helping young people develop their abilities and achieve their ambitions through structured training and support.

Chief Executive Officer of Blaze Investment, Alhaji Salifu Sinkare, assured the community that the project would meet international standards, highlighting the company’s focus on quality and durability.

The planned facility will include a FIFA-standard astro turf, floodlights, spectator seating, changing rooms, a tartan track, and a multipurpose court.

Community members believe the complex will significantly boost sports development in the area, while also opening pathways for young talents to pursue professional opportunities and strengthening community engagement through sports.