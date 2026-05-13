Ghana Secures Right To Broadcast 2026 World Cup Matches

Kofi Adams addressing the Black Stars management committee

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has disclosed that Ghana has secured secure broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through government support and fundraising efforts.

According to reports, the broadcast arrangements has been concluded for the tournament to be aired live on several media platforms across the country.

Mr. Adams disclosed this yesterday during the presentation of a GH¢5 million donation from GCB Bank to the Black Stars fundraising campaign.

“Through the support of government and fundraising efforts, we have been able to secure broadcast rights to telecast the World Cup matches live on some of the media stations,” Mr. Adams disclosed.

GCB Bank’s donation forms part of ongoing efforts to mobilise financial support for the Black Stars ahead of the country’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

In March this year, government launched a fundraising initiative to encourage corporate institutions and other stakeholders to support the national team’s preparations for the World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Sars have been drawn in Group L with England, Panama and Croatia.