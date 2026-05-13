Otto Addo Named On 2026 World Cup Technical Study Group

Members of the Study Group

Former Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has been appointed to FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Addo, who guided Ghana to qualification for two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments, will serve under the leadership of former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.

The Technical Study Group, led by former Swiss goalkeeper Pascal Zuberbühler, includes several renowned football figures such as Tobin Heath, Jürgen Klinsmann, Gilberto Silva, Jon Dahl Tomasson and Pablo Zabaleta.

The group will provide detailed tactical and technical analysis across all 104 matches at the expanded tournament.

FIFA says the experts will have access to multiple video angles and advanced live data to help interpret trends and key moments throughout the competition.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, supporters will also receive real-time insights from the TSG through the FIFA Training Centre’s social media platforms and YouTube channel.

According to Wenger, the initiative is designed to improve understanding of the modern game, identify emerging football trends and help shape the future development of players and coaches worldwide.