Ghana Air Sports Federation Launches Official Jersey

The Ghana Air Sports Federation has unveiled its first official Air Sports Jersey as part of efforts to promote and professionalize the growing air sports industry in Ghana.

The unveiling, held in partnership with FUEGO, forms part of preparations toward the upcoming Ghana Air Sports League, which is expected to commence with Drone Soccer and Drone Racing training sessions ahead of official league competitions.

According to the Federation, the initiative marks a major step in building a recognizable identity for Ghana’s emerging air sports community while encouraging youth participation in technology-driven sporting activities.

Officials noted that the partnership with FUEGO will also support the production of additional air sports jerseys and branded merchandise for future competitions, exhibitions, and national air sports events.

The jerseys will be made available to athletes, supporters, and members of the public, while professional competitors and teams will have opportunities to acquire customized jerseys for tournaments and championship events.

Speaking on the initiative, the Federation emphasized that the introduction of official merchandise is aimed at strengthening professionalism, promoting team spirit, and increasing nationwide awareness of air sports.

Upcoming activities under the Ghana Air Sports programme include Drone Soccer Training, Drone Racing Training, Regional Leagues, National Championships, Air Sports Experience events, and Youth Development Programmes designed to nurture the next generation of air sports athletes in Ghana.

The Federation has therefore encouraged air sports enthusiasts and the general public to support the initiative by purchasing official jerseys and merchandise from selected outlets.

Interested individuals and organizations can also contact DGN for registrations, partnerships, sponsorship opportunities, and merchandise inquiries.