NDC, NPP Mourn With Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

LEADING MEMBERS of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) came together to mourn with Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) CEO, Sammy Gyamfi, during the final funeral rites of his father-in-law, Andrews Kwame Amankwah, in Kumasi last Saturday.

Government officials, led by the Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, trooped to Kumasi to commiserate with Sammy Gyamfi.

Among the government officials were Works and Housing Minister, Ken Gilbert Adjei; Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu; Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene; Deputy Defence Minister, Brogya Genfi, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The opposition NPP also dispatched a delegation to the funeral grounds, led by the party’s running mate for the 2024 elections, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’.

Accompanying Napo was the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua; NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, aka ‘Nana B’; former NPP Asokwa Constituency First Vice Chairman, Edmund Kyei and other party members in Kumasi and across the country.

Aside the NPP and NDC members, several businessmen in the country, including Ibrahim Mahama and Osei Kwame Despite, the clergy, traditional leaders and people from all walks of life were also present at the funeral grounds to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Sammy Gyamfi, who was clad in red mourning cloth, was seen exchanging pleasantries with hundreds of mourners who besieged the Ridge Park, in Kumasi, the venue of the funeral rites of the late Andrews Akwasi Amankwah, who was unfortunately shot dead by some robbers, during a robbery operation, few months ago.

The mortal remains of the late Andrews Akwasi Amankwah were interred at a cemetery on Saturday morning after he had been laid in state for mourners to pay their last respects. It was followed by the final funeral rites, which drew a sea of mourners, who were mostly clad in black mourning clothes.

Significantly, the solemn programme was characterised by drumming and dancing to traditional Asante tunes.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi