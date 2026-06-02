Ashanti GPRTU Chairman Threat Case Adjourned

Hamisu Ibrahim

The Asokwa District Court Two in Kumasi has granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 to Hamisu Ibrahim, a transport operator and member of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), who is facing charges of abetment of crime, to wit threat of harm, against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the union, Sumaila Boakye Mohammed.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Vida Achiaa Yeboah, admitted the accused person to bail with two sureties. The sureties are required to submit copies of their National Identification Cards (Ghana Cards) at the police station, while investigators have been directed to verify their permanent residences.

As part of the bail conditions, Hamisu Ibrahim is expected to report to the police once every week until the final determination of the case.

The court further directed the prosecution to serve the defence with all relevant disclosures before June 15, 2026, and adjourned the matter to June 24, 2026.

ASP Stephen Ofori led the prosecution, while A.B. Sarfo Esq., assisted by Yaw Ababio Jnr. Esq., represented the accused.

Bail Application

Moving the bail application, defence counsel A.B. Sarfo argued that the charge statement was factually inaccurate and urged the court to grant his client bail on lenient terms.

According to him, the accused’s statement to the police did not amount to an admission of the offence. He further stated that Hamisu Ibrahim is gainfully employed, has a permanent place of abode and is not a flight risk.

Counsel also reminded the court that the accused had previously been granted police enquiry bail and had fully complied with all conditions attached to it.

The prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the accused could interfere with ongoing investigations, and relied on Section 96(5)(c) of Act 30 to support its objection.

However, after considering submissions from both parties, Her Honour Vida Achiaa Yeboah noted that the alleged offence had been classified as a misdemeanour and exercised her discretion to grant bail.

Earlier Proceedings

The latest development follows an earlier court appearance in which the prosecution sought a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused after he failed to attend court on a previous adjourned date.

According to the prosecution, efforts to reach the accused on the morning of the hearing were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off, while the surety allegedly declined to communicate with investigators.

The prosecution therefore argued that the accused was attempting to evade justice and prayed the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

The application was strongly opposed by defence counsel Henry Asante, who argued that the prosecution had failed to provide evidence of communication between investigators and either the accused or his surety.

Counsel further informed the court that Hamisu Ibrahim had fallen ill and was admitted to the Boakye Danquah Memorial Hospital. He tendered a medical excuse letter indicating that the accused had been declared medically unfit to undertake any activity, including attending court proceedings, for two weeks and was expected to return for review on May 29, 2026.

In her ruling at the time, Her Honour Vida Achiaa Yeboah declined the prosecution’s request, stating that the court had not sighted any record of communication between the prosecution and the accused or his surety. The court subsequently adjourned the matter and directed the prosecution to ensure the accused’s appearance on the next hearing date.

Facts Before The Court

According to police facts, the complainant, Sumaila Boakye Mohammed, lodged a complaint with the Ashanti Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over alleged threats linked to an ongoing civil dispute.

Investigations revealed that there are several litigations involving the complainant and some members of the GPRTU in the Ashanti Region, including the accused person, with some of the cases currently pending before the High Courts in Kumasi.

The prosecution alleged that on March 27, 2026, the complainant spotted four men in the company of Hamisu Ibrahim at a court premises during proceedings involving the accused.

Police further stated that on April 1, 2026, one Mubarak Suleman allegedly informed the complainant that he and three others had been hired by the accused to harass, intimidate and threaten him into abandoning the civil case.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Hamisu Ibrahim.

In his cautioned statement made in the presence of an independent witness, the accused reportedly admitted engaging the four men but explained that they had only been recruited to serve as sureties for a fellow GPRTU member.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi