Transport Agencies Must Prioritise Accountability, Innovation – Nikpe

Joseph Bukari Nikpe and other officials of the Ministry of Transport

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has urged agencies under the transport sector to prioritise accountability, innovation and the timely execution of projects to improve service delivery and support Ghana’s economic transformation.

Speaking at the opening of the Ministry of Transport’s 2026 Sector Review Retreat in Ho, Volta Region, the minister stressed the need for agencies to align their operations with national development priorities, particularly the government’s 24-hour economy policy and reset agenda.

According to him, a robust and efficient transport system remains central to national productivity, mobility and competitiveness.

“Transport is the backbone of every economy, and no serious economic transformation, industrial growth, regional integration or sustained productivity can occur without a transport system that is safe, efficient, integrated, inclusive and reliable,” he stated.

Mr. Nikpe explained that the annual retreat provides an opportunity for the ministry and its agencies to assess performance, review ongoing projects and programmes, identify implementation challenges, and chart a clear path for the future.

He stressed the importance of innovation and adaptability, noting that the transport environment is rapidly evolving alongside increasing public expectations.

In the maritime sector, he disclosed that dredging works were ongoing at ports to improve efficiency and facilitate the movement of goods and passengers. He added that efforts were also underway to expand coastal water transport systems to complement road networks.

The minister further indicated that the operationalisation of the Tema-Mpakadan railway line and the development of sections of the Western Rail Line remain key priorities.

He urged heads of agencies to ensure projects are executed within stipulated timelines and produce measurable outcomes for the benefit of citizens.

“Every agency under this ministry must understand that it will be held accountable not only for policy alignment but also for execution, quality delivery and measurable impact,” he pointed out.

Mr. Nikpe cautioned that delays in project execution must be properly justified, stressing that agencies should clearly communicate implementation bottlenecks and outline strategies for addressing them.

Touching on road safety, the minister described the increasing number of road crashes and fatalities as unacceptable and called for stronger collaboration among transport agencies to improve passenger safety and ensure efficient movement of people and goods.

Mr. Nikpe also disclosed plans to establish an intermodal coordination unit to strengthen cooperation among agencies and improve reporting to the ministry.

He further called for proactive measures to address labour-related disputes, particularly in the rail sector, warning that unresolved tensions could negatively affect service delivery and increase the cost of doing business.

Speaking on behalf of the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, the Director of Development and Economic Planning at the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), Felix Adom Boateng, commended the ministry for selecting the Volta Region as host for the strategic retreat.

He reiterated the Volta Region’s readiness to collaborate with the ministry in developing a Volta Economic Corridor, particularly through the improved use of the region’s extensive water bodies to support transportation and economic growth.

Mr. Boateng also encouraged participants to explore the tourism potential of the Volta Region, highlighting its mountains, waterfalls, beaches and islands as some of Ghana’s major attractions.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, William Kartey, urged participants to actively engage in deliberations to identify priority projects that would advance the government’s development agenda.

He said periodic institutional reviews remain essential for assessing performance, identifying weaknesses and developing practical measures to improve outcomes.

He urged participants to approach the retreat with seriousness, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility, stressing the need to translate deliberations into tangible outcomes that would contribute to national development.

He expressed optimism that the retreat would serve as a valuable platform for stakeholders to reflect on challenges confronting the transport sector, identify practical and sustainable solutions, and strengthen collaboration to improve service delivery as well as advance the government’s broader development agenda.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho