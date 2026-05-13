NDC Govt Suppressing Free Speech – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of undermining democracy and free speech through what he described as a sustained campaign of intimidation against members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Dr. Bawumia said there had been “endless assault on the fundamental rights of officers, activists, and supporters of the NPP” since the NDC took office on Jan. 7, 2025. He cited arrests, detentions, and what he called “unconscionable bail conditions” as evidence of a pattern targeting opposition members.

Dr. Bawumia pointed to two recent cases: the arrest and subsequent release of David Essandoh over a social media post lamenting the return of power outages, or “dumsor,” and the detention of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye.

“These actions undermine free speech and are setting Ghana’s democracy backwards,” he said. He condemned what he termed, “the unholy collaboration between the Executive, State investigative agencies, and some elements within the judiciary” to silence NPP members through intimidation and harassment.

The former Vice President said officials involved in the actions would eventually be held to account. “I serve notice to officers of the State who are active participants in this unholy enterprise that the day of accountability will come and the abuse of State power will be accounted for,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia urged NPP members and supporters to remain resolute and continue holding the government to its promises. “We fought hard for this democracy and as a party, we cannot surrender it to intimidation from those who possess temporary power today,” he said.

A Daily Guide Report