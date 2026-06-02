Transport Unions Deny 20% Fare Increase

Godfred Abulbire

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has dismissed reports circulating in sections of the media about an alleged 20 per cent increase in public transport fares, purportedly set to take effect from Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

A statement attributed to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and other commercial transport operators, issued on Friday, May 29, announced a 20 percent fare increase, citing rising fuel prices and the growing cost of vehicle maintenance.

However, in a joint statement issued yesterday and signed by the General Secretary of the GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, and the General Secretary of the GRTCC, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, the two bodies said no such fare adjustment had been approved.

The statement urged the public to disregard the announcement, describing it as illegal because it had not gone through the established fare adjustment procedures agreed upon by the Ministry of Transport and road transport operators.

“We wish to inform the general public that the executives of the road transport operators have not engaged the Ministry in any transport fare upward adjustment. The decision by the supposed group is illegal,” the statement said.

It further directed all road transport operators, unions, associations, drivers, vehicle owners, loading point managers and other stakeholders to maintain the existing approved fares and refrain from implementing any unilateral fare increase.

“Accordingly, all road transport operators, unions, associations, drivers, vehicle owners, loading point managers and allied stakeholders are hereby requested to maintain the existing approved fares and refrain from implementing any unilateral fare adjustment until further notice,” portions of the statement read.

The GRTCC and GPRTU said they were monitoring developments within the fuel pricing window and would duly inform the public should there be any need for a fare adjustment.

The two bodies also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the interests and welfare of both commuters and transport operators.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah