Shamima ‘Booed’ At TGMA Over Political Commentary

Shamima Muslim

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, was booed at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) for her political commentary.

When called to present the Music Video of the Year award, Shamima Muslim turned the stage into a campaign ground.

She urged guests to shout “Ɛyɛ Zu,” which was hooted by the guests, and further spoke on government’s support for the creative arts sector.

She said, “The President invites the creative arts community to work together towards next year’s Ghana 70th anniversary.” Her speech was met with intense murmuring, with many shouting for her to leave the stage.

Excerpt of the video which surfaced on social media, particularly X, generated mixed reactions from users. Charlotte Nicole wrote, “Shamima Traditionalist thought she was addressing her NDC hungry footsoldiers. Look at how the crowd hooted and embarrassed her disgracefully. Animguase o paa o. This is a sign people are angry and will vote against NDC soon. Nfui nation.”

Maame Esi added, “@Shamimamuslim, that was very terrible and embarrassing. You need to read the room. We’re no longer campaigning. You’re in government, very terrible and embarrassing, gosh..!!! Learn public speaking, who even sent her there? Smh.”

Gen. Buhari also wrote, “Shamima shouted Ɛyɛ Zu at the # TGMA and the fans started to hoot at her. Ghanaians bore NDC ooo.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke