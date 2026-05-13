‘The Villain I Never Was’ Album Hits 72m Audiomack Streams

Black Sherif

Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has surpassed 72 million streams on Audiomack with his album ‘The Villain I Never Was’.

Black Sherif’s debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, dropped on October 6, 2022, and it’s been making waves.

The album features 14 tracks, including hits like ‘Soja’, ‘Kwaku the Traveller’, and ‘Konongo Zongo’. Critics have praised Black Sherif’s storytelling, calling it dark, honest, and philosophical.

The album debuted at number 12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart, showcasing its global appeal.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke