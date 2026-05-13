‘Dumsor Is Back’ Post Begets Arrest Of Constituency Organiser

David Essandoh

The Agona West Constituency Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), David Essandoh, was last Monday arrested by armed men in police garb at Agona Swedru and his whereabouts at the time of filing this report unknown.

According to the Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Gibrine Tanko, the arrest which was a reaction by government on his ‘dumsor is back’ post on social media has triggered concern in the township.

Speaking to the issue, he said that “these are worrying times in the country and there is the need for a massive demonstration against the deliberate attempt at curbing free speech in the country.”

The National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, has reacted sharply and abrasively to the development, accusing the government of political intimidation and suppression of free speech.

He said, “When an officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters was asked why the party officer was wanted, he said it was because of this post that ‘dumsor is back’.

“We would mobilise ourselves and protest this reign of the suppression of free speech in this country. We would not allow ourselves to be gagged. Let not our youth be gagged by this show of suppression being perpetrated by this government.”

In a statement posted on social media, Nana B alleged that Mr. Essandoh was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. while sitting by the roadside near his home with a friend.

According to him, a black Toyota Land Cruiser initially drove past the two men and stopped briefly before leaving the scene.

“The same Land Cruiser returned in about five minutes with another Land Cruiser and the driver stepped out with a pistol in his hand, walked towards David, and demanded for his phone,” Mr. Boakye stated.

He alleged that the armed men subsequently bundled Mr. Essandoh into one of the vehicles and drove away without informing family members or bystanders where he was being taken.

“All efforts by his family and lawyers to locate him have proved futile,” the NPP National Organiser claimed.

“Is the increasing political intolerance and the reduction of the CID and Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) to tools for harassing political opponents what you promised?” he asked.

The NPP also argued that freedom of speech in a democratic society extends beyond formal political commentary and includes satire, caricatures, social commentary and criticism of government policies.

“We are hereby serving notice that if arresting NPP officers who speak freely is your master plan to silence opposition and divert attention from the present woes of Ghanaians, then be prepared for a massive demonstration in protest because we shall equally resist this oppressive rule,” the statement warned.