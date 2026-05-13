ORC Intensifies Business Registration Campaign In Kumasi

Yvonne Adjimah Adjare addressing the media after the exercise

The Kumasi Office of the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has intensified its campaign to educate the public on the importance of business registration and compliance with company regulations.

As part of the sensitisation exercise, the office organised a float through some principal streets in the Kumasi Metropolis under the theme, “Building Awareness, Driving Change.”

The float moved through Bekwai Roundabout, Adum, Kejetia and Asafo before ending at the ORC forecourt.

Speaking during the exercise, Yvonne Adjimah Adjare, Principal State Attorney and Kumasi Zonal Head of ORC, urged business owners to register their businesses to enable them enjoy the numerous benefits associated with registration.

According to her, registered businesses are better positioned to secure government contracts and open business accounts with financial institutions because business certificates are often required for such transactions.

She expressed concern that many businesses in Kumasi were operating without registration certificates or licences, stressing that the situation was worrying.

“Registering your business is not a bad thing. It rather helps the business to grow because there are many advantages associated with it,” she stated.

Mrs. Adjare explained that ORC currently offers two registration services — the premium service, which allows applicants to obtain their certificates within a day at an extra cost, and the normal service, which takes a few days.

She assured the public that the registration process is simple and not cumbersome, adding that officers are available to assist applicants throughout the process.

The ORC zonal head warned that it is an offence for businesses to operate without registration, and that offenders could face punitive sanctions.

She further advised small-scale business owners, including provision shop operators, seamstresses and bakers, to register their businesses irrespective of their size.

Meanwhile, the ORC has scheduled registration clinics from May 12 to 15, 2026, at the ORC forecourt, Adum and Kejetia, to assist business owners to register their enterprises.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi