Man Arrested Over Alleged Abuse Of Teenagers

Police at Kodie in the Ashanti Region have commenced investigations into a case involving a 34-year-old man accused of allegedly abusing several teenagers at Kronum-Heman.

The suspect, identified only as Akoto, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The alleged victims are reported to be between the ages of 13 and 17.

According to residents, some of the victims have already given statements alleging inappropriate conduct by the suspect, while several others have also reportedly come forward with similar claims.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that more than 20 teenagers in the community may have been affected.

The source further disclosed that the suspect was apprehended by some residents after the allegations surfaced and was later handed over to the police.

The identities of the victims have been withheld due to their ages.

The suspect was reportedly nearly attacked by angry residents before authorities intervened.

Police have since taken over the case, and investigations are ongoing.

FROM David Afum, Kronum-Heman