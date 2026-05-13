Ellembelle NDC Office Project Destroyed

The demolished portion of the project

A new office complex being built by the Ellembelle constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region has been demolished.

The office complex, which is being constructed at Awiaso Junction in the Ellembelle District, was demolished amid a growing dispute over ownership of the land.

“The office complex is being constructed on a disputed land,” a source told DAILY GUIDE.

The alleged perpetrators, wielding guns and machetes, stormed the project site in the early hours of May 7, 2026 and demolished large portions of the project estimated to cost about GH¢1 million.

The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Joseph Armah Agyekum, has condemned the incident, describing the action as unlawful and unacceptable.

He indicated that no individual or group had the authority to pull down any structure except through lawful means sanctioned by the courts or the District Security Council (DISEC), which he chairs.

He explained that the disputed land was purchased in 2017 by the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, from a late chief.

“However, after the chief’s death, the Awiaso royal family challenged the legitimacy of the sale, insisting the land had not been properly transferred.

“The matter was initially taken to court but was later withdrawn for settlement through an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process,” he added.

He disclosed that to avoid prolonged litigation, the NDC agreed to repay for the land and also accepted conditions set by the royal family, including the employment of local youth on the project, support for the construction of a palace, and payment of annual royalties.

The DCE alleged that after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed, the royal family introduced an additional demand that the NDC and the MP should facilitate the gazetting of King Kaku Aka III as Overlord of Nzema land.

According to him, the demand fell outside the authority of both the party and the MP.

He further claimed the structure had been targeted on previous occasions since construction works began.

The Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, Alex Mahama, on his part, warned against further acts of vandalism, cautioning that persons involved could face arrest and prosecution if apprehended.

Meanwhile, five individuals who were later arrested in connection with the demolishing of the project, have been remanded into police custody.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi