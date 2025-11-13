Parliament Approves Baffoe-Bonnie As CJ

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

Parliament has approved the nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as the new Chief Justice following a heated debate and a contested voting process in the House today.

The approval came after a head count which saw 163 Members of Parliament voting in favour and 69 against, following a challenge by the Minority to the initial voice vote declared by the Speaker.

Deputy Whip of the Minority, Habib Iddrisu, subsequently demanded a division vote, but Speaker Alban Bagbin rejected the request, ruling that “a division has been unnecessarily claimed.”

Declaring the outcome, the Speaker stated, “This House has accordingly approved the nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie in accordance with the Constitution.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie succeeds Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, whose removal and ongoing legal challenge have generated intense national debate about judicial independence and constitutional procedure.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House