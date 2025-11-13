Black Stars Begin Camp Ahead Of Japan Friendly

Eighteen players have reported to the Black Stars’ camp at the Ana Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nagoya as preparations intensify aahed of the team’s international friendly against Japan on November 14, 2025.

Sixteen foreign-based players arrived on Tuesday to join two home-based players — Kelvin Nkrumah and Prince Owusu — who travelled from Accra on Sunday.

Those currently in camp include goalkeepers Joseph Anang and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, defenders Derrick Kohn, Jerome Opoku, Ebenezer Annan, Jonas Adjetey, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Caleb Yirenkyi, Alidu Seidu, and Gideon Mensah.

The midfield department is made up of Abu Francis, Kwasi Sibo, and Prince Owusu, while the attacking options include Kamal Deen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Kelvin Nkrumah, and Prince Adu Kwabena.

More players are expected to join the team on Wednesday, including Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who featured in the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko last weekend. Christopher Bonsu Baah, Prince Osei Owusu, and Mohammed Salisu are also expected to arrive.

BY Wletsu Ransford