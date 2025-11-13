Exciting Fixtures In Women’s FA Cup Round Of 64

The stage is set for another thrilling edition of the Women’s FA Cup following the official draw for the 2025/26 Round of 64, held at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

This season’s competition will feature 20 Women’s Premier League clubs alongside Division One League sides from across the country, promising an exciting blend of top-tier quality and grassroots ambition.

In the Northern Zone, the draw has produced several mouthwatering local derbies, headlined by a clash between Premier League giants Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Prisons Ladies. The two sides, both known for their dominance in the zone, are set for an early test of strength.

Other intriguing fixtures include FC Savannah vs Bagabaga Ladies and Tuutingli Ladies vs Tamale Super Ladies, setting the tone for a fiercely contested opening round.

Down south, the Southern Zone draw has also delivered plenty of drama, including a final rematch between Jonina Ladies and Faith Ladies — a repeat of the previous season’s title decider, which Faith Ladies narrowly won.

Fans can also look forward to tough battles such as Army Ladies vs Blessed Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals vs Kessewa Ladies, which promise high-intensity football and potential upsets.

All Round of 64 matches are scheduled to take place between November 21 and 24, 2025, as the journey toward the coveted national title officially begins.

