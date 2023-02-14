Parliament Vets New Ministers Feb. 20

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will be vetting Ministers and Deputy Ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from Monday, February 20, 2023.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, the Minister designate for Trade and Industry, the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah would be serving as his deputy.

The MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister among others.

They are expected to appear before the Committee for vetting chaired by Joe Osei Owusu, first deputy speaker.

Some of the nominees are persons who served in the first term of President Akufo-Addo while others are serving appointees who have been elevated like OB Amoah who has been elevated to Minister of State at the Local Government Ministry from a deputy minister.

By Vincent Kubi