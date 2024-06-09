Patapaa Is Not My Husband Anymore–Liha Miller

Estranged wife of musician Patapaa, Liha Miller, has confirmed rumors that their marriage is over, revealing that she left him due to irreconcilable differences.

Speaking about their relationship, the skit actress shared that their union began to deteriorate shortly after their wedding in 2021.

She explained that she made the difficult decision to end the marriage and seek a divorce from Patapaa.

Miller disclosed that she has not communicated with Patapaa for over two years and is currently working with his parents to finalize the divorce proceedings.

She mentioned this during a visit to her new friend and actor, Atemuda.

“No, he’s not my husband anymore. We’ve been separated for a long time now. It’s not something I usually discuss publicly, as it’s a private matter. There’s been some misunderstanding. To clarify, Patapaa and I got married in 2021, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out. We’re in the process of getting divorced. We haven’t been in touch for years. After the wedding, we went our separate ways not too long after that. I initiated the divorce process, but he didn’t take it seriously,” she stated.