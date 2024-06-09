Stonebwoy Sues Sadiq Abu For Defamation

2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, Livingstone Etse Stella, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has taken legal action against Sadiq Abu, entertainment pandit and National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei Central, for defamation of character.

The lawsuit, filed at an Accra High Court on May 31, 2024, requests the court to order Baba Sadiq to delete several posts on X (formerly Twitter).

It also demands GH₵3 million in damages for the harm caused to Stonebwoy’s reputation.

The dispute arose ahead of the 2024 TGMA, where Sadiq actively campaigned for a contender to win the Artiste of the Year category over Stonebwoy.

In a heated social media exchanges, Sadiq accused Stonebwoy of being a violent female abuser and alleged that Stonebwoy had personally threatened his wife over the phone for campaigning against him.

In a related development, reports indicate that the Ghana Police Service has invited Stonebwoy to address a complaint lodged against him at the Mile 7 Police Station in Accra.

This invitation pertains to the alleged threats made against Baba Sadiq and his wife.