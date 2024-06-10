Bawumia Storms NPP World Bank

The 2024 Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will on Monday commence his “Bold Solution” Campaign Tour in the Ashanti Region, the World Bank of the ruling party.

The NPP flagbearer will commence a three-day tour from Monday and roundup on Wednesday, where he will hold a breakfast meeting with religious leaders, the Regional House of Chiefs, among other engagements across some of the Constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Aside from that, Dr Bawumia will visit Kumasi Central Market to interact with the market women, meet with the farmers and Herbalist Associations, engaged with the Kumasi Business Gurus, among other engagements.

So far, the NPP Presidential Candidate has tour 15 regions to engage with a wide spectrum of stakeholders including traditional leaders, clergy, youth, traders, farmers, students, and businesses across different sectors.

Dr. Bawumia’s track record of integrity, discipline, focus, and innovative solutions over the past eight years sets him apart from his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, as he is committed to tackling Ghana’s challenges and seeking practical solutions if elected as President in the 2024 December elections.

The campaign message dubbed “The Battle of Ideas and Character” is poised to address critical issues facing Ghana and outline his vision for the future.

With a commitment to presenting bold solutions for the nation’s challenges, Dr. Bawumia’s campaign aims to engage voters, spark debate, and offer a clear choice for the Ghanaian electorate leading up to the December elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe