NDC’s Naa Koryoo Freed From Police Detention

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, has been released after being detained by the police on Friday for questioning related to gun ownership.

The detention of the NDC candidate at Cantonments Police in Accra sparked controversy and drew condemnation from former President and NDC flag bearer John Mahama.

On social media, Mahama criticized the arrest and subsequent detention of Naa Koryoo, denouncing the involvement of Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare and National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah in the matter.

Mahama vehemently stated that there was no justification for Naa Koryoo’s detention, emphasizing that such actions orchestrated by the National Security Secretariat would only escalate political tensions in the country unnecessarily.

The former President called on the police service and IGP not to be manipulated by the government in compromising the peace and stability crucial for the upcoming national elections.

Following this public outcry and growing concerns about the politicization of law enforcement agencies, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor was released from police custody after being held to assist with investigations into gun ownership allegations. The incident has highlighted the delicate balance between security measures and political freedoms as Ghana prepares for critical electoral processes in the near future.

By Vincent Kubi