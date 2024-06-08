Justice King Essiel Joins National Teaching Council Board

In a significant development within the education sector, Justice King Amevor Essiel, the parliamentary candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools, has been appointed as a governing member of the board of the National Teaching Council (NTC).

This appointment comes in compliance with Section 61 of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 Act (1023), with the President of the Republic of Ghana having made the decision in consultation with the Council of State.

The announcement was conveyed through a letter signed by Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, affirming Mr. Essiel’s new role in shaping educational policies and initiatives at the national level.

Diverse Educational Expertise

Mr. Essiel brings a wealth of experience to his new position, with over 30 years of dedicated service in the field of education.

Currently serving as the National General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools, a post he has capably held since 2016, he has played pivotal roles in advancing the interests of private educational institutions across the country.

His prior engagement as the Chairman of the Greater Accra Zone 18 underscores his commitment to enhancing educational standards and fostering collaboration within the sector.

Notable contributions to the education landscape include his co-founding of St. Ann’s International School and Kingscourt International School, further highlighting his proactive involvement in expanding access to quality education.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Essiel is recognized as an active community leader, embodying a holistic approach to educational development and community empowerment.

Academic Qualifications

Mr. Essiel’s academic accomplishments complement his extensive practical experience in the educational realm.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from GIMPA, a Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of Cape Coast, and a Bachelor of Science in Basic Education, Dip Education, also from the University of Cape Coast.

These educational attainments underscore his dedication to continuous learning and equipping himself with the requisite knowledge to drive positive change in the educational sphere.

As Mr. Essiel assumes his new role on the board of the National Teaching Council, his diverse skill set, and unwavering commitment to educational excellence are poised to contribute significantly to the formulation of strategic policies that will shape the future of teaching and learning in Ghana. With a proven track record of leadership, innovation, and community engagement, his appointment signals a forward-looking approach towards enhancing the educational landscape for the benefit of all stakeholders.

By Vincent Kubi